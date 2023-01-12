BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Marcus Payton, 38, has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in the Beloit area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In January 2022, Payton was identified by a police informant as a crack dealer. The informant was able to buy crack from Payton on two occasions while Payton was on federal supervised release stemming from a 2014 conviction for selling heroin, authorities said.

The judge in the case handed down the 6-year sentence because Payton returned to the drug trafficking trade while on parole, and had a criminal history including bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, and armed robbery.

Payton pleaded guilty to the charges against him on October 4th, 2022.