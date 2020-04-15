Beloit election results released

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit announced the winners of the Spring Election results for City Council on Wednesday.

Regina Dunkin, Brittany Keyes, Kevin Leavy, and Mark Preuschl have won two-year terms to serve on the City Council.

Brooke Joos has won a four-year term to serve as Municipal Judge.

School District and County Boards of Canvassers will also meet this week to certify the results of school district and county and state contests, respectively.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

