Beloit election results released

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit announced the winners of the Spring Election results for City Council on Wednesday.
Regina Dunkin, Brittany Keyes, Kevin Leavy, and Mark Preuschl have won two-year terms to serve on the City Council.
Brooke Joos has won a four-year term to serve as Municipal Judge.
School District and County Boards of Canvassers will also meet this week to certify the results of school district and county and state contests, respectively.
