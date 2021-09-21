Beloit felon arrested for alleged Monday night shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – According to Beloit Police, Marcus Clay, 34, was arrested Monday night for an alleged shooting.

Officers were reportedly called to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Keeler Avenue for shots fired, where they found evidence of a shooting. While at the scene, witnesses reportedly called 911, reporting a subject running with a gun in his hand. Officers were able to locate Clay from information supplied in the call, and he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Clay was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and a Probation Violation.