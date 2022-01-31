Beloit Film Festival looking for volunteers

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline film festival is preparing to kick off its 17th season.

The Beloit International Film Festival begins next month. Event organizers are thankful to be able to resume mostly in-person this year. Venues across Beloit will highlight short and feature films, along with documentaries.

The 10-day festival calls for a lot of volunteers. Greg Gerard, the festival’s executive director, said that getting involved is a rewarding experience.

“You get that feel-good thing out of it, because you know that you are contributing to something that is fun, educational and entertaining, and it’s because of you,” Gerard said.

Volunteers even get four free tickets for the festival. Those who wish to sign up can do so on the Beloit International Film Festival’s website.