Beloit firefighter headed to New York’s COVID-19 epicenter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit firefighter has been called into action and will be headed to New York to help with the COVID-19 outbreak there.

Phil Ferrera is a paramedic and relief motor pump operator with the Beloit Fire Department. He’s also a corpsman with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Ferrara is being deployed to New York, which has over 172,000 cases of coronavirus, and where 7,800 people have died.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories