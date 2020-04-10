Beloit firefighter headed to New York’s COVID-19 epicenter

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit firefighter has been called into action and will be headed to New York to help with the COVID-19 outbreak there.
Phil Ferrera is a paramedic and relief motor pump operator with the Beloit Fire Department. He’s also a corpsman with the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Ferrara is being deployed to New York, which has over 172,000 cases of coronavirus, and where 7,800 people have died.
