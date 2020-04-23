Beloit golf course to reopen on Friday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — City of Beloit officials say they’re opening the Krueger-Haskell golf course tomorrow.

The first round will tee off at 8 a.m.

Beloit city leaders say the date to open was set under the revised safer-at-home order from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The public is reminded to golf only with players from the same home or follow social distancing rules while playing.

“Golfers will not be able to use carts, per the Governor’s orders,” said Director of Strategic Communications, Sarah Millard. “Carts will not be safe to be used. Additionally, the rounds of golf will have to be paid for ahead of time.”

The clubhouse at Krueger-Haskell, at 1611 Hackett St, will remain closed.

Millard says they are still unsure if food and drinks will be sold curbside at the course.

