Beloit has two homicides within 72 hours

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit had two homicides within 72 hours this week.

Police found a woman dead on the side of the road with stab wounds around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday. They said that they found her on Clary Street near the Oakwood Cemetery. She had been stabbed multiple times. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said that this was the second homicide of the year, within 72 hours of each other.

“We need the communities help on this one, once we put the victims identity out,” Sayles said. “We’re going to need to know who this person was with, who they had close ties with and that’s where we’ll take over the investigation and do our darndest to make sure we bring that person to justice.”

Any information about the crime should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800.

The other homicide that Sayles mentioned happened on Wednesday, where a 31-year-old mother from Beloit died after being shot. It happened around noon inside of a home on Madison Road near Harper’s Prairie Park, and was a domestic violence incident, according to police. Family has identified her as Shawna Green.

Police arrested Anthony Richmond. The 34-year-old is charged with First Degree Homicide and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He and Green were reportedly dating, and the father of Green’s kids said that their lives have been forever changed.