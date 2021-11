BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit city officials said they will have heightened security at its holiday parade on Friday.

This one will be a bit different, as parade viewers will drive through a route of stationary floats. Officials said that it is not a reaction to what happened in Waukesha, but to keep people safe because of COVID-19.

Residents can drive through Downtown Beloit and see the stationary parade Friday from 6-8 p.m.