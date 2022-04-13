BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Memorial High School’s jazz orchestra has been chosen to perform at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition and Festival at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

More than 100 high school jazz bands nationwide competed for 15 spots at the festival, which runs May 5th through May 7th.

“To attend this festival is an expensive undertaking, so the students are working hard to raise the $45,000 they need to cover trip expenses,” said band director Chris Behrens.

To cover expenses, the jazz orchestra is performing a Road to the Big Apple concert fundraiser at the Eclipse Center, on Sunday, April 24th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The performance will feature jazz standards from Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and Count Basie.

Proceeds will cover the trip to NYC for all musicians. Tickets will be available for $10 in advance and $15 at the door.