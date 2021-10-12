Beloit holds Halloween Pumpkin Walk

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – The City of Beloit is already in the Halloween spirit.

Spooky Jack-O-Lanterns filled Eagles Ridge Park on Tuesday night, as a part of the Parks and Recreation Division’s “Pumpkin Walk.” Uniquely carved pumpkins covered a third of a mile at the park.

Glow sticks, flash lights and families dressed up in costumes were also there, as well as Beloit Public Library staff reading a scary story.

The first 45 kids to make it to the Pumpkin Walk received a free book and a Halloween craft to take home.