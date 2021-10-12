Beloit holds Halloween Pumpkin Walk

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – The City of Beloit is already in the Halloween spirit.

Spooky Jack-O-Lanterns filled Eagles Ridge Park on Tuesday night, as a part of the Parks and Recreation Division’s “Pumpkin Walk.” Uniquely carved pumpkins covered a third of a mile at the park.

Glow sticks, flash lights and families dressed up in costumes were also there, as well as Beloit Public Library staff reading a scary story.

The first 45 kids to make it to the Pumpkin Walk received a free book and a Halloween craft to take home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories