Beloit home burglarized while owner at home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman told police an intruder burglarized her house while she was home early last Thursday.

According to Beloit Police, the victim said she thought she heard someone in her home, in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, around 7 a.m., but was unable to check at the time.

A witness told police a black four-door car was seen in the driveway at that time.

The victim told officers money was missing after the burglary.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.