Beloit homicide suspect released without charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The man accused by Beloit Police of killing his girlfriend is out of jail.

Rock County prosecutors said that there is not enough evidence to actually charge him at this time. Anthony Richmond was released on Monday, but there are conditions. The 34-year-old cannot leave the state, have weapons or have any contact with the victim’s family.

The shooting happened last Wednesday on Madison Road. Shawna Greer, 31, was shot and taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

There are reportedly conflicting versions of what happened inside the home, and investigators said that they need more time to examine forensic evidence.