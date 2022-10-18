BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — With Halloween less than two weeks away, a stateline city held a special eerie walk for families and friends.

The City of Beloit held a family friendly “Pumpkin Walk” at Eagles Ridge Park Tuesday. It was the second time that Beloit has held the event.

The walk featured LED lit jack-o-lanterns, while those who attended wore costumes and carried around glow sticks and flashlights. Later on, a member of the Beloit Public Library read a scary story.

“They are free family events that are family friendly,” said Nicole Yost, recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit. “Especially post COVID, it’s really important to get people back out to the parks, and being low cost and free is really important too because it’s not a financial strain on people.”

The City of Beloit Public Works Department’s Parks and Recreation Division held Tuesday night’s event.