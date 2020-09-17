Beloit hosts socially-distanced, drive-thru job fair

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Many Stateline-area employers have open positions they’re hoping to fill but say the COVID-19 pandemic is making it more challenging to reach job seekers.

Gail Graham, of the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, said, “It’s been really difficult to try to match up workers with job opportunities, but they’re there. The job opportunities are there.”

As part of a statewide effort to help combat unemployment, the board hosted a drive thru job fair in Beloit on Thursday.

“We’re looking at people that are maybe working part-time and are looking for a full-time job,” Graham said. “We’re looking at people that don’t have work right now and want to work. We have companies that furloughed employees and then permanently laid them off, so we have jobs for them.”

Beloit-native Olga Espinoza says trying to find a job during the pandemic has proven difficult.

“Only my husband is working, and I have two kids. I’m looking for 40 hours a week,” she said.

Currently, the unemployment rate in Rock County is around 8%.

Graham says she’s hopeful a socially-distanced job fair can help overcome challenges people are currently facing in their search for employment.

“It’s very difficult right now. Companies have policies and protocols that they need to follow as far as having people in their facilities for job openings,” she said.

Job seekers at Thursday’s event, which was held in three different locations in Janseville, Beloit and Monroe, were given a bag with materials from more than 50 local companies looking for workers.

“There are jobs for everyone. We have everything from manufacturing, healthcare, food service, truck driving… we have everything in this bag,” Graham said.

If you missed the job fair, Graham says alll of the materials will be posted on jobcenter.org by Monday morning.

