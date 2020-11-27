Beloit ICU Nurse travels across country helping COVID-19 units

(WTVO) — Not long after the pandemic began, a Beloit nurse uprooted her life to help treat Coronavirus patients in the hardest hit parts of the country.

Nikki Olson has traveled to New York, Connecticut and is now in Texas helping treat patients in COVID-19 hot spots.

“There’s a lot that goes to this virus, it’s not cookie cutter, it’s not simple,” Olson said. “In the 8 months I’ve been gone I can only think of maybe 5 to 7 people that have left the ICU, but I honestly don’t know what their life looks like.”

On Thanksgiving a day many spent with their family, Olson had just finished a 12-hour shift. Olson hopes everyone weighs the risk of gathering for the holidays with spreading the virus.

“I just wish everyone would air on the side of caution. I know this has been a long time now, this has been eight months of life altering decisions,” Olson said. “I also know there’s a lot of really tired nurses and doctors out there. It’s a lot of work and not that I don’t love what I do, but it’s a lot of work to keep these people alive.”

