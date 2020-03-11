Beloit in the running for world’s ‘strongest town’ of 2020

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline city has a chance to be named ‘The Strongest Town of 2020.’

Beloit is one of 16 towns and cities chosen from across the globe for the strongest town competition. The competition highlights communities that have shown resilience through financial burden.

Each round, one city goes up against a competitor and whichever gets the most votes will get to move on.

In the first round, Beloit faces off against Wyhteville, Viginia.

Highland Park, Illinois also made the top 16, as the township faces off against Victoria, British Columbia.

Last year’s winner was Pensacola, Florida.

