Beloit International Film Festival announces film lineup

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit International Film Festival kicked off the 15th year of the 10-day festival with a Film Reveal Party on Tuesday.

The festival, which runs February 21st through March 1st, 2020, will showcase more than 100 narrative, documentary and short films from around the world, including:

Around the Sun, directed by Oliver Krimpas. A film location finder is shown around a repossessed, crumbling French château. Over the course of the afternoon, he slowly falls for both the place and the owner’s flirtatious representative, as she recounts the story of a famous book set there. But is their present-day connection for real, or just a projection of the book’s 17th Century characters?

The Book of Birdie, directed by Elizabeth E. Schuch. When a fragile, imaginative teenager is placed in a dying convent, will her unusual obsessions and hallucinations become a mark of sainthood or a dark heresy?

Book Week, directed by Heath Davis. When it looks like his novel is going to be published, high school English teacher and once famous novelist – Nicholas Cutler – thinks his luck has finally changed. But what promises to be the best week of his life professionally, spirals into seven days of hell personally.

Camp Wedding, directed by Greg Emetaz. ia’s wedding party is not too keen on transforming a dilapidated summer camp into the wedding venue of her dreams–when people begin disappearing in the night, that doesn’t help either…

Cerulean Blue, directed by Adrian Ortega. An introvert’s urgent road trip to reclaim his lost love is derailed when he meets a free-spirited woman who challenges all of his ideals.

The Duckpond, directed by Robert Andersson. Fredriks peaceful life in an idyllic small town is turned upside down when his old childhood friend Patrik is released from prison. Together with Birger, the third member of their old trio, they manage to get lost in a spiral of chaos involving a vindictive policeman, a few grams of weed and a gang of danish robbers. The Duckpond is an elevated drama comedy about the unintentional change that is impossible to foresee and can change ones life in the blink of an eye.

Feelings to Tell, directed by Wen Li. After falling into sleep, Jiang, a young painter, finds himself in a Taogu village where he meets a mute girl, Jiu’er and her foster father Old Bai who believed firmly in ancient Xiangchu gods.

Frances Ferguson, directed by Bob Byington. Frances Ferguson, the eponymously named character at the center of Bob Byington’s new film, is discontent. Like a lot of us, she does a bit of “acting out” and pays the price —an arrest, a trial, incarceration. And then a new identity, one that’s not terribly comfortable. Nick Offerman narrates this deviant comedy, based on actual events.

The Grizzlies, directed by Miranda de Pencier. Based on a true story, The Grizzlies is more than the usual triumph through sports story, for it doesn’t shy away from moving depictions of the poverty and isolation characteristic of too many northern communities.

Jhalki, directed by Brahmandand Siingh. In a twinkle of an eye, a life-altering disappearance of her 7-year old kid brother sets Jhalki off on a mission to find him at all costs. Armed with an intimate folk-tale of a tireless sparrow and her own charming presence of mind, unaware and ignorant of the deep-rooted corruption and cobwebs of the system, Jhalki takes on the monstrous and the conniving with a purity of pursuit that is at once uplifting and inspirational.

The Lutefisk Wars, directed by David E. Hall and Christopher Panneck. A rural frozen food delivery man is mistaken for someone else and ends up in the middle of an ancient feud between two Norwegian Mafia Families.

Reaching Distance, directed by David Fairhurst. When a man with a photographic memory follows his sister’s killer onto a nightrider bus – He doubts his sanity upon realizing he has met every single passenger before.

Speed of Life, directed by Liz Manashil. In 2016, June and Edward are in the midst of an argument when Edward suddenly falls into a wormhole created by David Bowie’s death. In 2040, June continues to mourn the loss of Edward while facing the dark reality of being locked away along with the rest of society’s senior citizens. Unwilling to disappear, June begins to plan her escape when Edward suddenly reappears in her life.

Sun King, directed by Marcus Aubin. An eccentric Chinese man who believes he is the reincarnated soul of King Louis XIV, embarks on an epic journey to marry his cousin in order to keep the royal bloodline alive.

Survival Guide, directed by Fritzy. Follow 6 inner city youth on an outreach backpacking trip that turns into a magical fight for their lives! Will they make it home alive?

We Are Gathered Here, directed by Joanna Bowzer. Through a darkly comedic lens, We Are Gathered Here emphasizes the importance of friendship as it examines social expectations, teetering fragility, and the active struggle with “obligations” that come with each new marker of adulthood.

Where We Disappear, directed by Simon Fink. This is a story of survival. A young mother named Anastasia waits in a Moscow train station for the return of her husband from WWII. Hoping to free herself and her son from his abuse, she tries to leave him. When he gives her no way out, she stabs him to protect her son and herself.

Tickets to each film can be purchased for $9 in advance, or $10 at the door. Student tickets $5.

For more information and the full film lineup, visit the BIFF website.

