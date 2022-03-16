BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A local police department laid out its plans to fight back against crime in the community.

Beloit Police hosted the first of several meetings Wednesday evening, and residents got the chance to weigh in. Everyone was excited to have the meetings back in-person, but police said that the ultimate goal is to build better relationships between the department and the community.

“The slogan for so long has been protect and serve. Our slogan here at the Beloit Police Department is ‘be guardians,'” said Chief Andre Sayles. “We want to be guardians of our people and our community.”

Sayles said that if the department is not talking to the community, they are not doing their job. That is what the community meetings are all about; building relationships.

“Instead of the e-mails back and forth, the Facebook messages back and forth,” Sayles said. “They can actually talk to us, they can shake our hand, they can understand who we are, get to know us by a first name basis and truly have that connection.”

Sayles said that two years of COVID-19 has made connecting with the community much more challenging. The department hosted the first in a series of community meetings on Wednesday to build trust with those they serve.

“The police department sees us at some of our worst moments when they interact with us, so again this is an opportunity for them to interact with adults and children in the community at a time where there is not a crisis happening,” said Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action Inc.

Perry said that meetings like these gives everyone a chance to express concerns and work on possible solutions.

“Just to continue to build relationships between the police department and the broader community,” Perry said. “We need to get away from the idea that we’re separate, adversarial. The community is the police and the police are the community and we want to keep emphasizing that.”

“Continue to call us, that’s our job. We want to get all that information and make sure we comb through everything that we need to to make our city safe,” Sayles added. “So, I’m looking for a great turn over over the next four meetings that we are going to have, and then that springboards us into the summer time and we can really be out there doing the things we need to do for our community.”

The City of Beloit Police will host another meeting on Thursday at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Additional meetings will take place next Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St., followed by a meeting next Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Merrill Community Center.