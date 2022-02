BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified John Tharp, 87, as the man killed in a crash on West Creedy Road last week.

According to authorities, Tharp was involved in the crash, which happened in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road around 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2nd.

He later died at a hospital on Monday, February 7th, from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.