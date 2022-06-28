JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Russel Partlow, 60, after they received complaints of a man trying to solicit sex from a juvenile at Palmer Park.

According to police, officers were dispatched to investigate claims of a “suspicious person” in Palmer Park, at 2201 E. Racine Street, in Janesville, around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The complaint said a man was parked in his truck and trying to solicit a juvenile female for a sexual relationship, police said.

Police located Partlow’s vehicle and were able to identify him as the suspect.

Officials also said Partlow was also involved in another incident that had occurred over the weekend.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail on charges of Child Enticement and Soliciting Child Prostitution.