Beloit man arrested after alleged robbery, foot chase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Jacob Evans, 27, was arrested Saturday night for an alleged robbery, according to Beloit Police.

Police said at approximately 7 p.m. a robbery occurred in the 900 block of Broad Street. Officers responded to the call, where one officer reportedly spotted the suspect, leading to a foot pursuit. The suspect, Evans, was stopped and arrested for the robbery.

Evans was arrested for Robbery and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, as well as for multiple bail jumping cases for theft and trespassing, which has been under investigation, from around the Beloit College campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories