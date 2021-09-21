Beloit man arrested after alleged robbery, foot chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Jacob Evans, 27, was arrested Saturday night for an alleged robbery, according to Beloit Police.

Police said at approximately 7 p.m. a robbery occurred in the 900 block of Broad Street. Officers responded to the call, where one officer reportedly spotted the suspect, leading to a foot pursuit. The suspect, Evans, was stopped and arrested for the robbery.

Evans was arrested for Robbery and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, as well as for multiple bail jumping cases for theft and trespassing, which has been under investigation, from around the Beloit College campus.