Beloit man arrested after allegedly soliciting nude photos from a juvenile

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.. (WTVO) — 34-year-old Samuel Wright, of Beloit, was arrested Monday after police received a tip that he was allegedly trying to solicit nude photographs from a juvenile male.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, police received a tip from the group Worldwide Predator Hunters on October 20th. The tip said that Wright had allegedly tried to meet the juvenile in person.

Wright was arrested in the 800 block of Blackhawk Blvd and was charged with Grooming and Traveling to Meet a Child.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

