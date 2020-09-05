Beloit man arrested after his 4th OWI offense

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m., a deputy from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a green 1996 Dodge Ram on W. B-R Townline near S. Edgewater
Drive for speeding.

Officers say the man behind the wheel, later identified as 30-year-old Jonathon W. Blaxill, was slurring his speech and appeared lethargic.

The Beloit man admitted to drinking alcohol before the stop but refused a sobriety test. Blaxill
was taken into custody for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (4th Offense).

At the jail, officials say that Blaxill refused a legal blood draw and a search warrant was written to obtain a sample of his blood.

