Beloit man arrested after his 4th OWI offense

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m., a deputy from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a green 1996 Dodge Ram on W. B-R Townline near S. Edgewater
Drive for speeding.
Officers say the man behind the wheel, later identified as 30-year-old Jonathon W. Blaxill, was slurring his speech and appeared lethargic.
The Beloit man admitted to drinking alcohol before the stop but refused a sobriety test. Blaxill
was taken into custody for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (4th Offense).
At the jail, officials say that Blaxill refused a legal blood draw and a search warrant was written to obtain a sample of his blood.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Local theaters preparing for large demand when COVID-19 restrictions loosen
- Local doctor shares what experts are learning about COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- Beloit community holds prayer rally for racial justice
- Don Carter Lanes kicks off Kentucky Derby watch party
- Belvidere Hosts NIC-10 Cross Country meet
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!