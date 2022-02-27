BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said that help from the community led them to a man that was reportedly is behind a shooting in Beloit earlier this month.

Markis Crenshaw was arrested on Friday. The 33-year-old now faces several charges, with one of them being First Degree Reckless Injury.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of February 10 on 8th Street, just south of W. Grand Avenue. A 43-year-old man was shot more than once. He was found at a local hospital getting treatment, and survived.