Beloit man arrested for shooting, goes berserk in police station, officials say

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man is in custody after shooting another man on Sunday, and then going berserk in a police station.

According to Beloit Police, 22-year-old Znobian McAdory was being belligerent with others in a car near Woodward and Park Avenues around 8:44 p.m. when the incident escalated and he shot a 43-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to authorities.

McAdory was charged with First Degree Reckless Injury, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Police say that after he was arrested, McAdory ripped the booking phone out of the wall and kicked and damaged a squad car.