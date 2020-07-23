Beloit man arrested on drug charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police say Daniel Ronan, 20, of Beloit, has been charged with selling Ecstacy, Xanax and marijuana.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Ronan was the subject of a criminal investigation which led to his arrest on Monday, July 20th.

Ronan is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana 200g-1000g, and Manufacture or Delivery of less than 200g of Marijuana. He was also charged with Possession of Prescription Xanax.

Ronan is due in court on August 25th, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

