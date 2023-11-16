BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Ronald Hicks, 38, on multiple violent felony charges involving a firearm after he fled from police during a traffic stop and later crashed in Winnebago County.

According to police, Hicks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant at the time police located him, at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police tried to pull him over, Hicks reportedly fled, driving through the city of Beloit and into Winnebago County, where he was apprehended.

Police said no one was injured in the crash and Hicks was taken into custody.

He has been charged with additional charges in regard to the police chase and also a drug investigation, police said.