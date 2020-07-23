Beloit man charged in cocaine investigation

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say Daniel Robinson, 48, of Beloit, was charged last week in a drug investigation.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson was taken into custody at the Rock County Jail on July 15th, where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Police say the department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted the investigation which led to his arrest.

Robinson has been charged with 3 counts of the Manufacture or Delivery of 1-5g of Cocaine and 1 count of Manufacture or Delivery of 5-15g of Cocaine.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.

