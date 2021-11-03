Beloit man charged with attempted murder for Wednesday morning shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 24, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman and her passenger in a passing car Wednesday morning, according to Beloit Police.

Wiggins, who pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Reckless Injury for a shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret in June 2020, is said to have opened fire the car from another vehicle near Wisconsin and Henry Avenue at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Wiggins this afternoon and charged him with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.