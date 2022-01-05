Beloit man charged with gun, drug crimes

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 39, has been charged with distribution and possession of crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury leveled the indictments against Reed on Wednesday, which included 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count of possession, 1 count of possession of a firearm, and another count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, Reed distributed crack cocaine on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed both crack cocaine and a loaded Ruger 57 handgun.

Reed faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the distribution charges, 10 years on being a felon in possession of a firearm, and an additional 5 years for the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Reed was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation which led to officer attempting to take him into custody during a traffic stop in Beloit.

Police say Reed refused to stop for police, leading to a short pursuit. His vehicle was later found parked in the 2900 block of Park Avenue, police said. Reed was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Authorities then searched properties in the 1700 block of Park Avenue in Beloit and the 1000 block of S. Terrace Street in Janesville, and say they seized 29 grams of crack cocaine, more than 2 lbs. of marijuana, a handgun, and $42,000 in currency.

Police say Reed is currently on probation for Recklessly Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.