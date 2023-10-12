MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a Beloit man with using two minors to produce child pornography.

According to the DOJ, Misael Dominguez-Adorno, 24, used to minors to engage in sexually explicit activity for the purpose of creating videos in October 2020 and March 2022.

He was arrested in Beloit on Thursday and will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison this afternoon.

If convicted, Dominguez-Adorno faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the two counts against him.

His arrest comes after an investigation conducted by the Beloit Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.