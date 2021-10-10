Beloit man dead after vehicle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – A Beloit man has died after his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

The police were notified about the accident that happened in the area of S. Paddock and W. Spring Creek Rd. around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Department. First responders located a white colored 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection upon arrival, where they found the 67-year-old driver pinned inside with severe injuries. A passerby had observed the vehicle against the tree and called 911, though it is unknown what time the crash occurred.

The City of Beloit and Town of Beloit fire departments reportedly extracted the driver from the vehicle, and transported him to Beloit Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, the vehicle was traveling north on S. Paddock Rd. and drove through the intersection of W. Spring Creek Rd. before entering the ditch on the east side of the road, where it struck a tree. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medial Examiner’s Office.