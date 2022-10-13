BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Ieem Currie, 41, was found guilty this week of running a prostitution and drug trafficking racket out of his Beloit home, and that he exposed his young daughter to activities inside the residence.

Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary also said Currie allowed individuals to drive his daughter to school while they were high on drugs.

Currie was found guilty after a two-day trial, on charges of Human Trafficking, Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and Child Neglect.

Prosecutors said Currie exploited vulnerable young women by enticing them with free food, shelter, and drugs, and they coerced them into giving him the money they earned from acts of prostitution both inside and outside his home.

Currie was already on parole and lifetime GPS monitoring as a result of a prior conviction for sexual assault of a child.

He faces over 75 years in prison at his sentencing, to be held on February 10th, 2023.