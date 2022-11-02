JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Kewane Spence, 29, has been found guilty of a shooting that happened on May 31st in Beloit.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street, and that a “victim had been shot at” at the location.

Spence was arrested on Monday, June 6th, after witnesses to the crime identified him as the suspect.

According to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, Spence was convicted on October 21st on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Spence was on probation at the time of the shooting, and faces a combined sentence of over 47 years in prison, and is due to be sentenced on January 19th, 2023.