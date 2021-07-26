Beloit man furious after vandals shred his mail

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit resident claims some of his mail is going missing or being torn up by vandals.

Tom Larson says he’s furious after finding his mail shredded.

“Well, they shredded my property taxes. My last payment [on my] property taxes, the check and the envelope made out to the court, and the stamps on there,” he said.

Larson says he put the papers in his mailbox on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., shortly before the mail carrier arrives.

But sometime within the following 30 minutes, the payments disappeared. Larson called the Beloit Police Department, who confirmed the mail appears to have been stolen.

“I was furious and I was panicked, and then I did make a Facebook post, just asking [if] anyone [saw] my mail laying anywhere. But, I walked and looked in trash cans and dumpsters,” he said.

Later, he said a neighbor started finding portions of his mail down the road, all torn up.

“They ripped everything up. Like I said, luckily I made copies of everything,” Larson said.

Despite finding his mail destroyed, he said he knew if he lost the documents, it would carry a consequence.

“If they wouldn’t have found this, this would have been really bad, because then all my property taxes would’ve gone in delinquency and there’s a fine associated with that. And none of us needs a fine, not at this time,” he said.

“I think what they were doing is trying to see if something was in that they could use. I think that’s why they ripped it,” he opined.

Larson says the thieves would have been disappointed if they found a way into his bank account.

“Good luck, if you’re gonna try try to make a million dollars on my checking account, because it’s not going to happen. I mean, I’m a hundredaire,” he joked.

Larson says he’s still missing two pieces of mail addressed to the City of Beloit. The police department says they do not have any suspects at this time.