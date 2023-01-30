MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — David Barber, 38, was sentenced to spend 3 and a half years in federal prison for the charge of possessing a firearm in a school zone in December 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Barber was pulled over by a Beloit Police officer on December 20, 2020, at 2:18 a.m.

He was pulled over for a traffic offense, but the officer spotted a large revolver and an open alcohol container in the center console. When the officer ordered Barber to get out of the SUV, Barber drove off.

Police later found him at his brother’s apartment, and found the loaded silver Weichrauch .45 Colt revolver in the bathroom cabinet, and found Barber’s DNA on the trigger.

Since the traffic stop occurred less than 1,000 feet from a school, the offense compounded a violation of Barber’s federal supervision, having already been released from prison after a heroin trafficking conviction, authorities said.

The judge noted at the sentencing that Barber had been in and out of prison on criminal convictions since 2001, and had a history of violating the terms of his parole.