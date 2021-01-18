Beloit man hospitalized for gunshot wound

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound in Beloit on Sunday.

According to Beloit Police, a possible shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. When officers arrived, no victim was found.

An hour later, police say the man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in a house in the 700 block of Brooks Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury was non-life threatening.

Beloit Police say the investigation of circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

