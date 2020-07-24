Beloit man injured in early morning drive-by shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating an early morning shooting, during which a 40-year-old man, sitting his his car with his girlfriend, was allegedly shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were in a car near Porter Avenue and Randall Street around 4 a.m. when a black four-door car pulled up and fired several shots into the car before driving away.

The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was able to take himself to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was uninjured.

Police say the crime does not appear to be random, and are investigating the crime.

