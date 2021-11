BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Bruce Cioni, 72, as the man who was killed in a house fire on Lincoln Avenue last Friday.

Police said the fire happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue and was spotted by a person passing by who noticed heavy smoke coming from the home.

Aside from the victim, no one else was in the home, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.