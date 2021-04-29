Beloit man passes away one week after motorcycle crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on April 22 has died as a result of his injuries.

Last Thursday, Beloit Police say a 41-year-old Beloit man and a 31-year-old Beloit woman, were driving at a high speed on motorcycles near Henry Avenue.

Officials say the man crashed his motorcycle into an SUV that was turning left. Officials say the SUV had the right-of-way.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville for ‘significant injuries.’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories