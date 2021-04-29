Beloit man passes away one week after motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on April 22 has died as a result of his injuries.

Last Thursday, Beloit Police say a 41-year-old Beloit man and a 31-year-old Beloit woman, were driving at a high speed on motorcycles near Henry Avenue.

Officials say the man crashed his motorcycle into an SUV that was turning left. Officials say the SUV had the right-of-way.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville for ‘significant injuries.’