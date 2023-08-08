BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man will spend the next 11 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and meth.

Depronce Burnett, 39, was sentenced Tuesday for Possessing with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or More of Cocaine, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea. He had previously pleaded guilty in May.

Burnett sold cocaine and methamphetamine out of his Beloit home during the fall of 2021. He was arrested in September 2021, but continued to direct the further sale of the drugs through phone calls with his wife, Dominque Holsten.

Police executed a search warrant at the couple’s home in October 2021. They found hidden stashes of more than 900 grams of cocaine and over 500 grams of meth, as well as $87,000 in cash.

Burnett had previously served short sentences in state prison for the trafficking of narcotics. Judge William Conley said that Burnett had not had any employment history in nearly 20 years besides selling drugs.

Conley said that a significant sentence was now necessary since Burnett was a risk to the public and that his prior sentences had no impact on his choice to deal narcotics.

Holsten is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15 for her role in facilitating the distribution of drugs after Burnett’s arrest.