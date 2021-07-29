Beloit man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jose Zuniga, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that caused the death of a 19-year-old from Delavan.

Zuniga was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle on Friday, May 14th, 2020. There were five people inside Zuniga’s vehicle, three of which were arrested for under-age drinking.

Police say that before the accident, South Beloit officers were trying to pull over Zuniga’s vehicle before it fled over the Wisconsin border. Officers with the City of Beloit Police Department were at a distance and saw the speeding suspected vehicle turn from Park Ave. onto Keeler Avenue.

Officers soon heard the crash at Wisconsin Avenue and responded to the scene. Officials say they were not chasing the vehicle while in Beloit.

The other vehicle had three people in it and all three were rushed to local hospitals. Officials say one individual was declared deceased at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The victim was later identified as Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan.

Zuniga was found guilty of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, and Causing Injury While Under the Influence.