Beloit man sentenced to 4 years on weapons charges after 2020 police standoff arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Fabian Jones has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for illegal gun possession, after he was arrested during a standoff with police on May, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that Beloit Police were investigating a reported disturbance on March 15th, 2020, and made contact with Jones, who consented to a search of his home. In his bedroom, police discovered a holster, laser sight, and a magazine chest carrier, along with ammunition in both the kitchen and a small safe in the basement.

Jones made phone calls from the jail talking about the gun in the safe and asked others to take responsibility for it. Officials were able to obtain a search warrant for the safe and found a loaded handgun inside.

Jones had a previous felony conviction for weapons offenses in Illinois, and a conviction in Wisconsin for distributing cocaine in 2015. For that, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

In May of 2020, police arrested Jones on a federal warrant for the March offense, during a standoff in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue

Police used a non-lethal beanbag device to subdue Jones when he did emerge from the house. A crowd of residents had gathered in the area and thought that a firearm had been fired, and other police units were called in to assist with crowd control. Two officers suffered minor injuries.