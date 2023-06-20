JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was found guilty of murder in a 2021 shooting that killed a 35-year-old man, according to a statement by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office

Daemon M. Hanna, 27, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide on June 15.

Hanna was found responsible for a March 30, 2021 shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit. Hanna shot and killed the 35-year-old as he left a residence.

The crime carries a mandatory life sentence. Hanna is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2023.