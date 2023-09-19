MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Everett Wescott, 32, of Beloit, was sentenced to spend 22-and-a-half years in federal prison Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Beloit Police said a 15-year-old victim told police that she was sexually assaulted by Wescott, beginning when she was 12.

The victim told police he would take her across state lines to have sex with her, and recorded himself having sexual intercourse with her using an iPhone, with the intention of making child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney said this occurred multiple times between January 2020 and September 2021.

FBI agents, along with the Beloit Police Department, arrested Wescott on September 2nd, 2021.

Wescott admitted the crime to FBI investigators, authorities said.

Judge William Conley said Wescott’s conduct “could hardly be more sinister” when imposing his sentence.

Wescott will also serve a 25-year term of mandatory supervised release following the completion of his sentence.