BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend.

It happened on Colley Road Sunday. First responders were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. to find a 28-year-old victim. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, though police did say that they are still searching for a suspect.

Any information on the shooting should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800, or Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers, (608) 362-7463.