BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested domestic violence suspect Ken Canalini, 36, after a standoff at an apartment on Pioneer Drive on Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment for a follow-up to a domestic call from the night before and to take Canalini into custody.

Police said Canalini threatened to start the apartment complex on fire, harm the victim, and shoot officers attempting to take him into custody.

Canalini reportedly barricaded himself in the apartment and a standoff ensued between police, SWAT, negotiators and Canalini.

Police eventually fired powdered pepper spray into the apartment before breaching the door and arresting Canalini.

He was booked into the Rock County Jail on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage, Threats to Law Enforcement, and Resisting Arrest.