BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for Markis Crenshaw, 33, a suspect in an attempted murder.

According to police, Crenshaw shot a 43-year-old man in the 500 block of 8th Street at 2:35 a.m. on February 10th.

The victim was treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital but survived.

Crenshaw has been charged with Attempted First Degree Homicide, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Bail Jumping.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.