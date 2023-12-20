BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Coaches for Beloit Memorial’s girls’ Junior Varsity basketball game Tuesday, versus Westosha Central, refused to participate in the game due to incidents involving game officials and a spectator, school officials said Wednesday.

The school district did not characterize the nature of the incidents, but Head Coach Dilonna Johnson took to Facebook to claim that after an altercation took place with a referee — an “uncomfortable experience that resulted in us feeling unsafe” — the coaching staff opted not to compete in the game and left.

As the team was leaving, Johnson claimed that “a handful of cheerleaders, student-athletes, and parents/fans started making ‘ooh ooh ah ah’ noises and gesturing like a gorilla.”

“I will never allow these young women to play in an unsafe environment. I will not continue to be disrespected by individuals who believe their status gives them freedom to disrespect black women,” Johnson wrote.

According to Beloit School Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison II, “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is of the utmost importance to me. I ask for everyone’s patience as we work through this process.”

Garrison went on to say in a letter to parents that he is “collaborating with the Westosha Central High School to review information and documentation of [Tuesday] night’s events. Both districts take this matter seriously and will continue to work together.”

All Beloit boys and girls basketball games have been rescheduled for the rest of the week, and several future games have been rescheduled as well.