BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The man accused of killing someone outside of Beloit Memorial High School is back in the state and makes his first court appearance on Monday.

Amaree Goodall, 19, was arrested in Michigan a week and a half ago. Police said that he shot Jion Broomfield in the school’s parking lot back in January. Goodall is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide.

He will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Monday.